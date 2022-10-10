Clover Health to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details:

What: Clover Health Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-267-6316 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9783 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID CLOVQ322

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. Our Non-Insurance line of business aims to reduce expenditures and enhance the quality of care for patients enrolled in fee-for-service Medicare. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

Emma Baron

press@cloverhealth.com