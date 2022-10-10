Hawkins, Inc. Continues to Expand Water Treatment Footprint, Adds New Location in Delmar, Delaware

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced that is has extended the footprint of its Water Treatment Group into Delaware. With this new location, Hawkins now has 39 Water Treatment facilities in 23 states.

“We have aggressively grown the footprint of our water treatment group over the last three years with multiple acquisitions and new greenfield locations,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “The organic and expansion growth contributed to top-line water treatment group revenue growth of 34% in fiscal 2022 and a 15% compounded annual growth rate over the last three years. We expect to continue to expand this business profitably in future years through organic growth as well as acquisitions.”

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

