Appian To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 following the close of market on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial 1 (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or 1 (646) 307-1963 internationally (Conference ID: 7718213). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 in the U.S. or 1 (609) 800-9909 internationally (Access code: 7718213) and will be available until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on November 10, 2022. A webcast replay will be available at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation

 


