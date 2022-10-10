Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,254 in the last 365 days.

New Workplace Wellbeing Leadership Retreat Launches April 2023

Retreat Location in Crete Greece at Minos Palace hotel and suites

Danielle Posa, Founder of Workplace Wellbeing Advisors

Looking for the fast track to mastering Workplace Wellbeing Strategy?

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Posa launches a, first-of-its-kind, Workplace Wellbeing Leadership Retreat, taking place in Crete, Greece on April 20, 2023. A limited availability opportunity to deepen your understanding, directly experience wellbeing and develop a comprehensive strategy in just one week.

Despite the fact that many organizations are prioritizing employees’ mental health, according to a Deloitte report, only 56% of employees think that their company’s executives care about their wellbeing. This retreat will help leaders shift that narrative.

"I wanted to create an experience for executives who are genuinely passionate about improving employee wellbeing... but just don't know where to start. And I wanted to give them a clear-cut strategy and a powerful framework that would enable them to go back to their organizations with exactly what they need to make long-term, sustainable changes to their culture.”

After working closely with Deepak Chopra for many years, Danielle is no stranger to the topic of wellbeing. This unique retreat was developed with the direct support of world-leading experts and the collective drive of a like-minded peer group. It combines a powerful curriculum with direct experience to accelerate understanding and strategy development.

“Danielle is truly an expert in the development of integrated wellbeing strategies. She worked alongside my leadership team to help us clarify our vision for the future, create a holistic wellbeing framework and strategy and then develop the specific tactics to bring it to life in our organization. She has become a key thought partner and advisor for me, my team, and our organization.” –says KJ Payette, Chief People Officer, Panera Bread. “I highly recommend you attend her workshop to help yourself and your leadership team accelerate your progress toward building a sustainable culture of wellbeing.”

Executives who attend the event should expect the following:

Walk away with a framework that provides complete clarity around the various components of workplace wellbeing
A strategic three to five-year wellbeing plan for the organization
Learn how to build internal buy-in amongst the leadership team using a bulletproof business case for wellbeing
Learn how to properly measure wellbeing and evidence organizational benefits
Learn how to navigate the complicated wellbeing marketplace and get a list of vetted partners

Early bird pricing ends October 14th, 2022.

For further information and to make your reservation visit the retreat website and workplacewellbeingadvisors.com.

Media contact: info@danielleposa.com

Danielle Posa
Workplace Wellbeing Advisors
+1 9143202589
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Workplace Wellbeing Leadership Retreat Launches April 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.