Crowe & Dunlevy's Private Wealth Practice Group Recognized by Chambers and Partners for Legal Excellence

Cynda C. Ottaway

Lauren Ottaway Johnson

Cynda C. Ottaway and Lauren Ottaway Johnson recognized in Chamber's High Net Worth guide

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy, along with attorneys Cynda C. Ottaway and Lauren Ottaway Johnson, has been named to the 2022 Chambers & Partners High Net Worth Guide.*

The firm and Ottaway received Band 1 rankings while Johnson was named as an Associate to Watch. Chambers & Partners rank law firms on a scale of 1 through 6, with 1 representing the highest level of legal excellence.

Ottaway chairs Crowe & Dunlevy’s Private Wealth & Closely-Held Business Practice Group. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. A past president of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, Ottaway has served in numerous leadership roles in the organization.

Johnson is a member of the firm’s Private Wealth & Closely Held Business and Taxation Practice Groups. She earned her Juris Doctor from Boston University’s School of Law and her Master of Laws degree in Taxation and an Estate Planning Certificate from Georgetown Law Center. Johnson pursued her undergraduate studies at Washington & Lee University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in History.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Chambers & Partners.

Meet Attorney Cynda C. Ottaway

