Valemount Network joins the EdTek Services Education Coalition to Support Aman Lara with Training for Afghan Immigrants
Valemount Network joins the EdTek Services Education Coalition to help Support Aman Lara with Training Opportunities for Afghan ImmigrantsPEEL, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valemount Network is excited to announce that it is joining the EdTek Education Coalition in partnership with Aman Lara to provide 350+ Soft Skills courses to over 3400 Afghan refugees brought to Canada in the last 12 months.
Aman Lara thanks our Hosts and Sponsors: Deloitte Canada, EdTek Services, Topyx, Valemount Network, theValueExchange, and LearneCORE for helping us celebrate our 1-Year Anniversary and for helping us make 350 Soft Skills courses available to our Afghan community.
Aman Lara has worked under difficult conditions to bring over those Afghan allies who assisted Canada's military, diplomatic and aid staff for two decades. With their education coalition, EdTek will offer 350+ Soft Skills courses, at no cost, to assist Aman Lara as they resettle and transition these families.
"Landing in a strange country can be terrifying," says Brian MacDonald, executive director of Aman Lara, "but equally scary is the process to transition to your new home. We are thankful for the commitment from Deloitte Canada, Topyx, EdTek, Valemount Network, Learn eCORE and theValueExchange to support our anniversary event and this valuable training program."
"We heard about Aman Lara's 1-Year Anniversary to celebrate bringing over 3400 Afghans to Canada and I thought about the stories my four grandparents told about moving to a new country. So, I knew we had to help," Paul Jacobelli, President of EdTek, said. "We could not have done this alone and are grateful to key supporters at Topyx and Deloitte Canada and the other coalition partners for immediately saying yes to assist with Aman Lara's Anniversary event and this training program."
“We are honoured to be included in the EdTek Services Education Coalition. Helping new Canadians integrate into Canada and helping to build a Canadian education continuous learning culture is totally aligned with our mission and values. We look forward to leaning in and continuing to help in worthwhile and noble initiatives like this,” said Paul Skippen, CEO and Co-Founder of Valemount Network.
About Aman Lara:
Aman Lara (https://www.amanlara.com) is Pashto for Sheltered Path and is rooted in the organization's deep connection to the people of Afghanistan. Aman Lara is committed to support the evacuation and resettlement of 40,000 Afghans to Canada and to expand to help others escape peril in their own countries.
About EdTek Services, Inc.:
EdTek Services (https://www.edtekservices.com) partners with small to medium-sized companies, non-profit organizations and education institutions and offers consulting, training, hands-on administrative support and technology solutions as a package that enables clients to deliver top-quality online training and education.
About Valemount Network:
Valemount Network’s mission is to build a world that we can be proud to leave to the next generation as a social enterprise. We aspire to re-imagine how the world works with a focus on education and the reinvention of broken systems engaging eminent thought leaders to help solve the problem and guide and mentor others.
Valemount Network contact:
Paul Skippen
Founder & CEO
437-928-2400
info@valemountconsulting.ca
