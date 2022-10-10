Florida PSC Encourages Conservation During Energy Awareness Month



TALLAHASSEE — National Energy Awareness Month is recognized in October as an annual effort to highlight the importance of energy use and conservation. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) encourages consumers to save energy using easy conservation strategies for their office and home.

Implementing energy-saving strategies in your home and office is a good start. See the PSC's Conservation House and the conservation tips below to help you start saving on your utility bills: Turn off the lights when not in use. Consider lighting needs – Install lower wattage lights and use LEDs where possible. If able, use natural lighting or daylight to light a room. Locate air leaks – Inspect doors, windows, and any openings that connect to outdoor or unheated and uncooled spaces. Fill leaks with caulking or weather-stripping. Consider replacing old windows with energy-efficient models. Inspect cooling and heating equipment – Heating and cooling is the most significant energy expense for most homes, accounting for about 48 percent of energy use. Install a programmable thermostat to maximize efficiency. If your system is old, consider investing in a new, more efficient one. Make sure the systems' filters are clean. Check insulation – Upgrade insulation if you live in an older home. The attic, walls, and floor may need new insulation to meet current standards. Ensure that hot water pipes, heating ducts, and the water heater have proper insulation. Examine appliance age – Consider replacing older appliances since newer appliances are much more efficient. Even if the appliance has a few useful years left, replacing it with a top-efficiency model is generally a good investment. Especially check the age and condition of your refrigerator. Join the PSC on Twitter @floridapsc for #EnergyAwarenessMonth tips on how you can save energy in your home! For more information on cutting energy consumption, visit the Consumer Brochures tab on the PSC's website. Consumer conservation tips from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy website can be found here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.