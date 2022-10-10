“Jim Gardner’s First Book, Journey Within an Autobiography Will Surely Be the Buzz of the Town”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring author Jim Gardner is all set to announce his first book, Journey Within an Autobiography – a book that intends to change how people perceive life itself. Sharing his experiences in the form of a book, Gardener believes that his words would bring joy and hope to someone’s life.
Gardner inquires about the significance of life. Pondering over the existence of earth that has been around for nearly 4.5 billion years, he asserts that what hasn’t changed throughout this time is that Life is Hard. However, humans need to understand that life is too short to focus on negativity, people, or any bad phase in life. By getting fixated on the obstacles one faces in life, no one can achieve happiness or overcome trivial thoughts and actions.
Unlike most autobiographies, this book digs deep into the writer’s heart to uplift readers’ spirits, motivating them to keep moving forward and never lose hope, no matter what. Life is a combination of good and bad times – It has its highs and a fair share of lows. No one can foretell a hundred percent what will happen next, but the one thing that life promises is that nothing lasts forever, not even bad times.
Born and raised in a humble background in a poor Maryland county, Jim never truly experienced life with all the perks and luxuries of life. He lived his life in the simplest ways and appreciated life in its purest forms.
The book is not only for those who have lived a hard life but for those who have everything and may never have the luxury to experience life’s challenges. The book aims to re-ignite the fire of hope and dreams that make a living so beautiful.
Get the book here.
Jim Gardner
