Rule Breaker Snacks Launches New Limited Edition Gingerbread Juniors
Not-too-much sugar, spice and everything nice, that’s what these chewy soft-baked Gingerbread Junior gems are made of. We hope they become part of holiday moments and traditions this year!”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free treats is pleased to announce its newest Limited Edition Seasonal offering, Gingerbread Juniors. Gingerbread Juniors feature creamy white chocolate chips, warm ginger, cinnamon and all-spice. Individually wrapped and just 110 calories, Lunchbox Ready and perfectly portable, they are great for gifting, a must-have for holiday parties and bake sales and perfect for warm moments by the fire.
— Nancy Kalish, CEO and Founder of Rule Breaker Snacks
As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Gingerbread Juniors feature chickpeas as the first ingredient – and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut, and wheat. Made with clean, real-food ingredients, they’re packed with protein and fiber and contain only five grams of added sugar and just 110 calories per serving. Rule Breaker Juniors are half the size of our single brownies and blondies, but just as irresistibly soft-baked and chewy. Rule Breaker Snacks are also available in individually wrapped singles and Bites.
The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth, looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide as well as through online, specialty, foodservice, and retail channels.
“We’re thrilled to introduce an iconic seasonal flavor to our lineup this year,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “Not-too-much sugar, spice and everything nice, that’s what these chewy soft-baked Gingerbread Junior gems are made of. We hope they become part of everyone’s holiday moments and traditions this year!”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
