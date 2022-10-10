Barclays Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Barclays PLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the "Company”) (NYSE: BCS). A class action complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you acquired Barclays ADRs during the Class Period and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1-800-290-1952.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 22, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

According to the complaint, on March 28, 2022, Barclays issued a press release announcing that Barclays Bank PLC (“BBPLC”) had sold $15.2 billion of unregistered securities in excess of the maximum $20.8 billion of securities registered under the August 2019 Shelf Registration Statement and that BBPLC would issue a rescission offer.

Also on March 28, 2022, Reuters published an article entitled, "Barclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up." The article states that, "British bank Barclays faces an estimated 450 million pound ($592 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny for exceeding a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, some of which have surged in popularity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine." Additionally, the article states that "Barclays [. . .] also said on Monday that it will have to delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback as of the loss, which it will have to incur as a result of buying back the securities in question at their original purchase price."

Following the news, the price of Barclays ADRs fell $0.96 per share, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Pamela Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com