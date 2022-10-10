Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,175 in the last 365 days.

Paxton’s Human Traf­fick­ing and Transna­tion­al Orga­nized Crime Divi­sion Helps Secure Pun­ish­ment for Human Trafficker

Joylette Blanton, 30, of Sherman, Texas, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for Compelling Prostitution of a Minor and Trafficking of a Person, pursuant to a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. The Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Transnational/Organized Crime (HTTOC) Division, represented by Assistant Attorney General Brooke Grona-Robb, assisted in the prosecution, along with Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Laura Wheeler and Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Willeford.  

Following law enforcement receiving notification of a child victim being advertised on an escort site, the investigation led to Blanton’s residence in Sherman. After securing arrest warrants, both Blanton and her co-defendant, Robert Franklin, were found and arrested at their apartment complex. Blanton claimed to be acting at the direction of Franklin and was also involved in acts of prostitution and sex trafficking for Franklin. It was revealed that Blanton was housing the victim and transporting her to perform sexual acts. The victim was later found and returned to her guardians.  

Co-defendant Robert Franklin is currently in the Fannin County Jail with pending federal narcotics charges and also has a pending indictment in the 15th District Court for trafficking of persons.   

Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Marshal Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force (JETFTF), and investigators and prosecutors with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office were also involved in securing this conviction.  

You just read:

Paxton’s Human Traf­fick­ing and Transna­tion­al Orga­nized Crime Divi­sion Helps Secure Pun­ish­ment for Human Trafficker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.