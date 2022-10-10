Joylette Blanton, 30, of Sherman, Texas, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for Compelling Prostitution of a Minor and Trafficking of a Person, pursuant to a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. The Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Transnational/Organized Crime (HTTOC) Division, represented by Assistant Attorney General Brooke Grona-Robb, assisted in the prosecution, along with Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Laura Wheeler and Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Willeford.

Following law enforcement receiving notification of a child victim being advertised on an escort site, the investigation led to Blanton’s residence in Sherman. After securing arrest warrants, both Blanton and her co-defendant, Robert Franklin, were found and arrested at their apartment complex. Blanton claimed to be acting at the direction of Franklin and was also involved in acts of prostitution and sex trafficking for Franklin. It was revealed that Blanton was housing the victim and transporting her to perform sexual acts. The victim was later found and returned to her guardians.

Co-defendant Robert Franklin is currently in the Fannin County Jail with pending federal narcotics charges and also has a pending indictment in the 15th District Court for trafficking of persons.

Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Marshal Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force (JETFTF), and investigators and prosecutors with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office were also involved in securing this conviction.