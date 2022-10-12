Censinet Announces Brianna Connolly to Lead Customer Success
Former Socure executive’s deep workflow and cybersecurity understanding of healthcare customers vital to accelerating and scaling growth
Censinet is revolutionizing how healthcare transforms risk management by partnering with an amazing roster of providers and third-party vendors.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare IT risk solutions, announced today that Brianna Connolly has joined the Company as Vice President of Customer Success. Connolly, a proven commercial leader, brings years of experience in customer success, strategic partnerships and clinical innovation to Censinet’s executive team and underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing the customer experience during a time of tremendous growth. Connolly most recently served as Vice President and Commercial Chief of Staff at Socure, where she led commercial strategy and was instrumental in growing the company revenue 10x through the client and channel ecosystem, leading to a $4.5B company valuation. At Censinet, she will oversee all aspects of the Company’s customer and vendor success strategy and operations.
— Brianna Connolly, Vice President of Customer Success at Censinet
“Brianna embodies the Censinet vision and culture, that our healthcare customers are our success, and we exist to help them take risk out of their systems, processes, third parties, and supply chains,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Her leadership and passion to drive extraordinary outcomes for customers is contagious and is what’s needed to scale Censinet throughout our next phase of growth.”
Connolly has more than 15 years of commercial leadership experience in both private and public technology and services companies. She has deep expertise across clinical innovations and workflows, combined with an intensive commitment to designing and servicing dynamic and enriching customer experiences. Connolly also held key commercial leadership positions at Persistent Systems, a billion dollar services organization, where she launched the healthcare and strategic alliances practices, respectively. She earned her BA in Psychology from Brandeis University.
“Censinet is revolutionizing how healthcare transforms risk management by partnering with an amazing roster of providers and third-party vendors,” said Brianna Connolly, Vice President of Customer Success at Censinet. “I look forward to helping our customers continue to realize optimal value from Censinet RiskOps and am equally excited to join an organization that shares my passion for cultivating a culture of authenticity, empowerment, and collaboration.”
To learn more about Brianna Connolly and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit www.censinet.com/about/leadership-team.
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 (617) 221-6875
jthompson@censinet.com