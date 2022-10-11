Feeling Anxious: Midwest Mom Builds a National Social Media Community through Anxiety

Woman creates a social media community based on everyday anxieties.

While most of my content is centered around my life as a mom, anxiety is anxiety, and moms aren’t the only ones who can relate. My followers include a wide range of ages, as well as men.” — Kendra Walker

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kendra Walker in Wichita, KS has built an impressive social media following throughout the world among those dealing with anxiety. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram (@anxiousmoms) and her popularity continues to grow as the numbers of adults experiencing anxiety also increases. It is estimated that approximately 31% of adults in the U.S. will experience at least one episode of anxiety in their lifetime*. Walker recognized that there is an audience for her mission of communicating about anxiety.

According to Walker, she started the project to “see if anyone else had the same anxious thoughts, or if I was just crazy.” During this social media experiment she discovered that anxiety is a widespread issue, “while most of my content is centered around my life as a mom, anxiety is anxiety, and moms aren’t the only ones who can relate. My followers include a wide range of ages, as well as men.”

Although not a trained therapist, Walker’s down-to-earth style of communication makes her message appealing to a broad base and she is a big fan of therapy, often encouraging others to seek professional help. She strongly feels that everyone needs to understand that anxiety is common and often stemmed in everyday struggles.

When asked if she has been surprised by her success, Walker says, “Yes! Imposter syndrome tells me I don’t deserve the success, but my followers tell me otherwise.”

To follow her on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/anxiousmoms/

https://www.facebook.com/anxiousmoms

https://www.anxiousmoms.com

