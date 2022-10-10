Hardware Encryption Market

The high requirement for data security is a crucial demand driving factor for the hardware encryption market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hardware Encryption Market Size is estimated to reach USD 1,239.85 Billion by 2027 , registering a CAGR of 32.2% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Declining prices of hardware encryption devices, imposition of regulatory compliances about the protection of private & confidential data, and surge in complexity & risk of data breaches and brute-force attacks drive the growth of the global hardware encryption market. However, high capital investment and limiting use of encrypted devices in some countries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, ongoing technological advancements in encryption chips and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and cloud services are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

By end user, the government segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 37.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in digitalization and rise in need for data security. However, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global hardware encryption market, owing to rise in use of mobile devices by numerous governmental agencies along with the storage of confidential financial as well as healthcare data.

By application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global hardware encryption market, owing to emergence of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) across number of organizations. However, the IT & telecom segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in the trend of mobile broadband, cloud computing, and big data management in the telecom sector.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 35.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high population density, surge in usage across sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, automotive & transportation, and military & aerospace, and rapid growth in the middle-class population. On the other hand, the global hardware encryption market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key hardware encryption industry players profiled in the report include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc. This study includes hardware encryption market trends, hardware encryption market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The lockdown across various countries encouraged companies to opt for work from home culture. This increased the need for organizations and individuals to focus on data protection, storage, and recovery.

• Adoption of hardware encryption facilities during such unprecedented times enabled governments across the globe to quickly respond to the pandemic situation in a secured manner.

