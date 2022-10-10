Buy Your 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar Today

CONTACT:

October 10, 2022

Concord, NH – The beautiful 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is now available from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The 2022 edition was a best-seller, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year. When they sell out they will not be reprinted so get yours today.

This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping. Or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.