Guggenheim Securities Hires Alexander Burpee to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Alexander Burpee has joined the firm’s Energy Investment Banking group as a Managing Director. Mr. Burpee is based in Guggenheim’s Houston office and joins the firm to continue the expansion of Guggenheim’s energy and energy transition investment banking business with a focus on providing strategic advice to upstream oil and gas clients.



Mr. Burpee joins Guggenheim from Citigroup, where he most recently served as a Director in the North America Upstream Investment Banking team. Prior to his time at Citigroup, Mr. Burpee spent five years at Jefferies where he was a Senior Vice President in the Energy Investment Banking team. Mr. Burpee brings more than a decade of energy experience including relevant technical roles in exploration and production with Schlumberger and Hess.

“Alex’s addition to the firm helps bolster our leading Energy Investment Banking practice,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Alex’s leadership, deep industry knowledge, and experience working within the oil & gas industry make him a unique asset to our Energy team. We look forward to his success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Burpee earned his M.S. in geoscience from the Pennsylvania State University and B.A. in geology from Washington and Lee University.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.