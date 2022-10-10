DHSS Seeks Community Engagement as Agency Expands Project to Reimagine Service Delivery

NEW CASTLE (Oct. 10, 2022) – As part of its strategic plan to make access to services easier for Delawareans across the state, the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will begin a critical community engagement phase in which the public can weigh in on the kinds of changes they want to see. For years, DHSS has heard about the difficulty Delawareans have in accessing and navigating such services such as general assistance, emergency assistance services, food benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), emergency housing, Medicaid, and more.

“Hearing from the community about their experiences with receiving services is a priority for the department,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. “As we embark on improving services and ensuring those services meet the needs of Delawareans across the state, it is critical that we learn about the current experiences and potential solutions from the community. This important project will help DHSS create a service delivery system that is easier to access, more integrated, and works for all.”

Earlier this year, DHSS launched its “Reimagining Service Delivery” initiative to research, create and implement improvements on how services are delivered. This DHSS effort is part of Governor Carney’s Family Services Cabinet Council (FSCC). The FSCC’s goal is to integrate service delivery across the state and make it easier for families and individuals to get the support they need. As a first step, DHSS partnered with Social Contract, a Wilmington consulting firm, to understand the service delivery experience from staff at DHSS’ 15 State Service Centers. Additionally, Social Contract has researched service offerings and their purpose, funding sources, and eligibility requirements.

Secretary Magarik said DHSS seeks to enhance services from the perspective of the clients. To do this, DHSS and Social Contract will host community engagement sessions across the state beginning this month. There will be interviews, focus groups, listening sessions, and more. The goal is to hear about people’s experiences with state services, which will be used to make those services more effective for all.

Secretary Magarik said DHSS hears the need for improvement. “The department is committed to making important changes in service delivery that meet the needs of Delawareans,” she said.

To facilitate these changes, DHSS needs input from the community. Delawareans are asked to complete a short online survey by Nov. 1 to share their experience with receiving state services. Through the survey, residents also can let DHSS know if they want to participate in future community engagement sessions. For questions about the engagement sessions and survey, please email StateServiceCommunity@delaware.gov

To learn more about the project and the community engagement phase: https://de.gov/community.