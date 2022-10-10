The World’s Most Striking Work of Jewish-Themed Experiential Art Makes its Long Island Debut for the Holiday of Sukkot
Unlike Quintessential Artworks, the Gerstein Sukkah is Only Complete with Human Visitation – Stressing the Hospitality Theme of Sukkot (“Feast of Tabernacles”)
For me, the Sukkah is all about generosity – even during relatively challenging times when we have to move out of our homes into huts we can’t ignore hospitality and sharing our bounty with others.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usually, legendary artworks are kept behind glass, velvet ropes and viewing is only possible with tightly controlled schedules and security. It would also be absurd to consider that the Mona Lisa, for example, could be exhibited with a photo of a Louvre visitor taped to its frame, or that a visitor to Paris’ Rodan Museum could hop onto the lap of The Thinker for an ill-conceived “selfie.”
— Arthur M. Luxenberg
In the universe of experiential or immersive art, human involvement complements the creative process, and this is most dramatically demonstrated by the Gerstein Sukkah, currently in active use on Long Island’s North Shore, as the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (or “Tabernacles”) is being observed between Monday, October 10th, through Sunday, October 16th.
A Sukkah (Hebrew for “hut” or “booth”) is a central part of the celebration of Sukkot, where celebrants eat all their meals (and sometimes even sleep) within these temporary and often flimsy structures. Among the rich symbolism a Sukkah represents is peace, trust in the higher power, selfless hospitality, and inclusiveness.
After spending considerable time in the synagogue for Rosh Hashana (New Year’s) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), it is seen as a great act of faith to leave one’s home and dwell in a Sukkah, which is exposed to the elements and heightens the sentiment that we exist only by virtue of divine providence.
The way one decorates a Sukkah can be a source of great pride and joy, and for the first time ever, the world’s most unique Sukkah – the Gerstein Sukkah - will be in use in New York, on Long Island’s North Shore under the auspices of its owners, Arthur and Randi Luxenberg. Mr. Luxenberg is a noted trial attorney, community leader, art collector and significant Judaica expert.
Created by artist David Gerstein -- one of Israel’s most accomplished and beloved pop artists and winner of the prestigious Israel Museum Prize for Illustration -- is known worldwide for his exuberant use of color and three-dimensional effects, his unique mark has been to create vibrant and memorable works that literally jump off the wall or seemingly levitate as visually kinetic sculptures displayed in prominent public spaces from Tel Aviv to Singapore.
The Gerstein Sukkah has been exhibited internationally, and by the Tel Aviv Municipality in Rabin Square, Israel’s most famous public space, under the auspices of Mayor Ron Huldai.
According to Mr. Luxenberg, “For decades I have been collecting Gerstein’s works, which are largely secular in nature. When I heard from his long-time representative Zion Ezri that Gerstein successfully bridged the gap of fine art with Judaica, I knew I had to acquire this most dynamic creation.”
According to David Gerstein, the fact that the Sukkah does not have a door, and that the roof is open to the stars, signifies that everyone is invited to enter and partake of a meal or spiritual uplifting – whether you are a Jew or Gentile. Luxenberg added “For me, and my family, the Sukkah is all about generosity – even during relatively challenging times when we have to move out of our homes into huts we can’t ignore hospitality and sharing our bounty with others. After all, in the book of Genesis when Abraham was suffering from debilitating heat, he nevertheless invited the three angels into his Sukkah."
The stylistic motif of Gerstein’s Sukkah are Hebrew letters, portrayed in a variety of fonts and designs. According to Gerstein, “the world was created by words, so it is very important what people say and write.” According to Arthur Luxenberg, “a primary lesson of the Jewish High Holiday season is that words matter, and when you are in a Sukkah, its all the more important to speak and think in the most positive of ways, and this imperative is dramatically felt when sitting in the Gerstein Sukkah.”
No full words are used, as the artist wants visitors to create their own from the letters used. Gerstein is known for his use of negative space, and in the Sukkah context, the spaces between the letters allows people on the outside to look in, and the people inside to look out. The vivid colors he used are intended to give enjoyment to viewers and to stimulate positive thoughts, and with words yet to be verbalized.
The Luxenbergs realize that not everyone can have and use a Sukkah such as the Gerstein Sukkah, but they hope that this extraordinary work of art be a source of inspiration for anyone seeking raise their level of observance of this key component of such an important holiday. They hope to lend the Sukkah out to public institutions in the future, to further share the joy that the Sukkah engenders
David Kufeld
Center Court Communications
+1 2125585682
email us here