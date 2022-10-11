Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar in Lockport, NY Opens First Applebee’s To Go Pick-Up Window in New York State

Pick-Up Window Offers New Level of Convenience for Applebee’s Fans

WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applebee’s franchisee, T.L. Cannon Companies, announced today it has opened a To Go Pick-Up Window at its Lockport restaurant—the first ever at an Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar in New York State. The window is located on the north-end (right-side) of the existing Applebee’s restaurant at 5822 S Transit Rd on Lockport and creates added convenience for Applebee’s To Go guests who visit to pick up orders.

Guests place orders just as they always have online for the Lockport location via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google), select the “Carside To Go” option at checkout and receive an estimated pick-up time. Upon arrival at the restaurant at pick-up time, they’ll drive their vehicle up to the new drive-up window for fast, convenient pick-up of their order. The new pick-up window can also be utilized by guests who call orders into the restaurant rather than using online ordering.

“We are excited to provide the new Carside To Go Pick-Up Window as a convenient service for our guests in the Lockport neighborhood,” said Stephanie Griffin, VP of Marketing, T.L Cannon Companies. “Applebee’s is always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our guests so they can enjoy the meals they love however they choose to dine.”

Applebee’s has taken thoughtful steps to enhance its restaurant experience nationwide with a safety-first mindset, including seamless digital ordering and tamper-evident delivery packaging.

The Lockport, NY Applebee’s Grill & Bar was established in 2012 and is locally owned and operated by T.L. Cannon Companies. The restaurant can be reached at (716) 439-1270.

T.L. Cannon Companies is a private owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In 2021, the company raised over $116,600 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters, in addition to supporting over 67 groups with their “Carryout for a Cause” program and was also recognized by the Applebee’s brand in 2022 with the “Heart of Applebee’s” award for their commitment to Make-A-Wish. For thirteen consecutive years, the company was awarded the New York State Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their community-based programs. In 2015, T.L. Cannon was recognized at the national level for the industry with the National Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their support of community. Visit tlcneighborhood.com, to view other community involvement initiatives.

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of August 9, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.