More Than $6.3 Million Raised During TMCF’s 35th Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board Chairman, Charlie Merinoff announced today that more than $6.3 million was raised on Saturday, October 1 as part of the TMCF 35th Anniversary Awards & Fundraising Gala.

This tremendous philanthropic effort and engagement allows TMCF to devote more scholarships, resources, and programs to help identify talented students from our nation’s publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for lucrative internships and full-time jobs.

The gala, which was themed, “A Legacy of Excellence,” held at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, was the culminating affair of the award-winning 22nd Annual TMCF Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo.

Hosted by actor and Grammy- award winning producer, Terrence J, the black-tie event, featuring more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests making up a collective “who’s who” from government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders, didn’t disappoint.

In addition to energetic entertainment performances from Yolanda Adams, Tamia, and Patti LaBelle, TMCF’s past presidents Johnny Parham, Jr., Dwayne Ashley, and Johnny C. Taylor Jr. were recognized for their contributions and service to the organization.

One of the highlights was a special tribute to TMCF Founder Dr. N. Joyce Payne. Her vision formed a movement after starting TMCF in 1987 in New York, which is one reason why the 35th anniversary event was held in New York City.

John K. Pierre, Chancellor, Southern University Law Center was presented with the Educational Leadership Award. The National Basketball Association was the recipient of the inaugural Dr. N. Joyce Payne Champion for Diversity award.

In a surprise announcement, actor Michael B. Jordan in conjunction with the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic announced a donation of $250,000 to TMCF.

In addition, chairman Merinoff made a $50,000 gift to the organization. TMCF’s Payne Center for Social Justice also received an investment of $500,000 thanks to a pair of $250K donations from Mark Frohman and Jim Clifton, Immediate Past CEO and Chairman of GALLUP Inc, and Chair of the Payne Center for Social Justice.

Proceeds will go towards supporting scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

“Every year, I am so impressed by the level of generosity from students, individuals, corporations and organizations that support our mission by donating and attending our gala,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “The investment in our organization has generational impact as we support first generation students who are trailblazers for themselves and their families.”

###

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

