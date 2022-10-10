Chief Innovation Officer of NetImpact Strategies Will Advise Global Agricultural Cybersecurity Advocate, CyberAg
Chad Sheridan to help advance mitigation strategy development for CyberAg's Advisory Services for the USDAEASTON, MARYLAND, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberAg announced today the appointment of Chad Sheridan, the Chief Innovation Officer at NetImpact Strategies, to its advisory board. Mr.Sheridan was recruited to advance mitigation strategy development for CyberAg’s advisory services for the USDA, Farm Credit System and Industry partners. CyberAg was formed in 2019 to advocate for increased cybersecurity investment in the U.S. Food Supply Chain after numerous attacks increased awareness of the vulnerability of the nation’s agricultural infrastructure.
Mr. Sheridan brings over 29 years of experience in mission-focused IT solutions and design having built nuclear-powered ships for numerous Federal agencies. Prior to joining NetImpact, Chad served as the Chief of the Information Solutions Service Delivery and Operations Branch for the USDA Farm Production and Conservation Mission Area’s (FPAC) Business Center. He was responsible for development and operations for all information systems that support the FPAC mission.
Chad also led the farmers.gov effort—the leading edge of USDA’s digital transformation work to meet Secretary Perdue’s challenge for USDA to be the “most efficient, most effective, and most customer-focused” agency in the Federal Government. Chad also served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Risk Management Agency from June 2011 to March 2018. Prior to his service at USDA, Chad spent over 18 years of active duty and civilian service with the United States Navy in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, or Naval Reactors, where he served as Deputy Program Manager for the design and construction of the USS GEORGE H. W. BUSH (CVN 77) and USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) aircraft carrier propulsion plants.
“CyberAg is providing essential resources and awareness to increase understanding and prevent and mitigate the increased level of cyber attacks faced by agriculture industry,” said Mr. Sheridan. “I am exited and honored to join the advisory board and look forward to using my experience in industry and the Federal Government to support their mission and help secure our Nation’s ability to feed and clothe the world.”
About CyberAg: CyberAg provides cybersecurity leadership and resources to federal agencies and the agriculture industry on existing and emerging Cyber threats, and recommends, then implements the technologies and mitigation measures necessary to protect them. CyberAg was developed by the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC). ESEC also manages hotDesks, F3 Tech Accelerator and the Chesapeake Ag Innovation Center. For more information, visit https://cyberag.org/
