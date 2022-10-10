Servo press market is projected to reach $1,068.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030

rise in rules and regulations on vehicle emissions has created a demand for efficient and light weight vehicles.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global servo press market size was valued at 667.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,068.3 million by 2030

The global Servo Press market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Increase in industrialization has significantly increased the use of metals, thereby creating a demand for servo press market as they are extensively used in metal forming operations. The rise in rules and regulations on vehicle emissions has created a demand for efficient and light weight vehicles. Thus, the need for reducing the weight of large automotive components such as door panels, dashboard bodies and other body components has fueled the use of servo presses. Furthermore, the rise in purchasing power of masses has significantly increased the demand for electronic products. This increase in demand further boosts the use of servo presses in manufacturing facilities.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Servo Press market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Furthermore, growth in industries across the globe and rise in demand for efficient manufacturing processes are anticipated to drive the growth of servo press market during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are continuously introducing new types of servo press for various applications, to improve performance.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the servo press market report include Amino Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corporation, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd., Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Nidec-Shimpo Corporation, Promess Incorporated, Schuler AG., SIMPAC Corp., and Tox Pressotechnik GmbH & Co. KG



