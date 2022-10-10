Die casting machines market is projected to reach $4,864.6 million by 2030

rise in market for light-weight vehicles and increase in adoption of HPDC, owing to technological advancements fuel the die casting machines market growth

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global die casting machines market size was $2,664.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,864.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

The global Die Casting Machines market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Die Casting Machines market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Key companies profiled in the die casting machines report include Agrati AEE Srl, Bühler AG, Form Technologies, L.K. Machinery International Limited, Norican Global A/S, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd., UBE, and Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

The global market for die casting machines is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into cold chamber die casting machine, hot chamber die casting machine and gravity die casting machines. By material, the market is divided into aluminum, zinc, magnesium and others. By end user, the market is segmented into transportation, mechanical & manufacturing equipment, building & construction and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific led the die casting machines market share in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in population and rapid growth of automotive and manufacturing industry.

