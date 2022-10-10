Patient Registry Software Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.50 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the usage of electronic health records (EHRs), rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in potential benefits of patient registry in hospitals & research organizations, and surge in geriatric population drive the growth of the global patient registry software market. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the patient registry software industry, owing to the increased usage of patient registry software for tracking patients’ and vaccines supply information.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Patient Registry Software Market generated $993.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.50 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (339 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2825



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $2.50 Billion CAGR 9.7% No. of Pages in Report 339 Segments covered Registry Type, Software Type, Functionality, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases Increase in government support for healthcare Surge in usage of the stored data for post-marketing surveillance Rise in government initiatives to build patient registries Increase in potential benefits of patient registry in hospitals and research organizations Surge in geriatric population Opportunities Increase in awareness regarding technologies Restraints Concerns regarding lack of maintenance of important private data security and dearth of skilled resources





Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the patient registry software industry, owing to the increased usage of patient registry software for tracking patients’ and vaccines supply information.

Due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients, healthcare providers faced challenges regarding providing vaccines and products to patients. The registry software helped healthcare providers to find out how many health-related products and vaccines must be needed in a particular area.

Moreover, the administration of COVID-19 medication was unsafe for the population group suffering from chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus and cancer. Hence, healthcare providers took the help of patient registry software to analyze a patient’s condition, and give appropriate medicine to reduce the viral infection.

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global patient registry software market based on registry type, software type, functionality, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2825



Based on registry type, the disease registry segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global patient registry software market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on software type, the integrated segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global patient registry software market, and would rule the roost through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the government and third party organizations segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global patient registry software market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pharma, biotech and medical device companies segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market in North America accounted for more than half of the global patient registry software market in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading players of the global patient registry software market analyzed in the research include Conduent, Inc., Dacima Software Inc., Elekta AB (pub), FIGmd, Inc., IBM Corp, ImageTrend Inc., IQVIA Holdings, McKesson Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Optum, Inc., Ordinal Data, Inc., and Premier, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global patient registry software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, and Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cryotherapy Market by Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, and Cryochambers & Cryosuanas), Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy, and Beauty Applications), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Cryotherapy Centers and Spas & Fitness Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Scar Treatment Market by Scar Type (Atrophic Scar, Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar, Contractures, Stretch Marks), by Product (Topical, Laser based treatment, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Medical Cannabis Market by Product Type (Buds/Marijuana Flower and Cannabis Extracts), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Research & Development Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Radiation Oncology Market by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), by Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences