Base Metals Market is projected to reach $1028.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in construction activities across various regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to fuel the global base metals market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global base metals market size was valued at $722.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1028.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global Base Metals market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain, the global Base Metals market has been negatively impacted, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

• Unavailability of raw materials and shortage of skilled labor force was a major challenge, which is why, carrying out manufacturing in full capacity was impossible.

• The demand from applications sectors reduced significantly due to stoppage of new construction, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.

Companies covered

CODELCO, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited, Lundin Mining Corporation, Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, BHP, Southern Copper, Teck Resources, United States Steel Corporation, United Company Rusal Plc, VALE S.A., Vedanta Resources Limited

Key Segments Covered

End industry

• Construction

• Automotive and transportation

• Consumer goods

• Others

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global Base Metals market study offers insightful data on several factors such as social, environmental, political, and others that can influence Base Metals market growth.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Major market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

