Home Pros Family of Companies taps Industry Veteran, Frank Gay

West Texas' top real estate brokerage, Home Pros Real Estate Group, announces strategic partnership deal. Long time industry executive, Frank Gay, takes the helm as new CEO.

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- El Paso's Home Pros Family of Companies has some BIG NEWS!

Company founders, Penny & Ted Moore, announced this week that they had entered into a strategic ownership partnership, encompassing Home Pros Real Estate Group, Streamline Home Loans, and Clear Title of El Paso, with industry veteran, Frank Gay III & his wife, Lauren Gay.

In front of a packed house of agents, El Paso real estate icon, Penny Moore, introduced Mr. Gay, explaining the partners' vision for the future and why this strategic partnership made sense.

"We stole Frank from the big guys, and with his expertise as an industry insider, we plan to take the Home Pros Family of Companies, along with the El Paso real estate market, to the next level," Penny Moore explained. "I'm excited."

Gay now serves as CEO of the conglomerate, where he plans to focus on agent development, increased agent productivity, agent connectivity, and merger & acquisition expansion. He will also lead the efforts (along with the ancillary leadership teams) to increase internal agent capture and external market share for the affiliated mortgage & title companies. Frank's wife, Lauren, an experienced real estate agent and social media personality will work to promote the organization and its agents through community outreach, press releases, social media, event coordination, and building B2B partnerships throughout the El Paso Market.

Penny & Ted Moore will continue to serve in strategic leadership roles across the organization. Penny will remain as Broker-in-Charge and oversee all compliance & licensing for the brokerage throughout Texas & New Mexico. As a co-owner and valued advisor to Frank, she will have continued involvement across all aspects of the company, including the organization's aggressive growth strategy. Ted Moore, who has served as the company's CFO, will oversee the partnership transition, regarding all operational and financial processes. Ted will also retain an advisory role, assisting Frank, Penny, and the entire leadership team as they work together to take the family of companies to the next level.

Prior to this week's CEO appointment, Frank Gay served as the CEO of The Simply Group, where he helped identify and secure a network of premier real estate brokerage partners across North America to vertically integrate mortgage, as well as title & escrow. Gay began his career over twenty-five years ago as a top-producing agent and quickly built a large, multi-office real estate brokerage, with offices in the US and abroad. Over the last decade, Gay has held senior executive leadership roles with some of the largest real estate organizations, both in North America and globally. He is often requested to speak at industry events, as well as participate in strategic masterminds surrounding the brokerage business.

In closing, Gay proclaimed, "There is something magnificent about El Paso. The culture, beauty, and especially the people, invigorate me. I am so excited to immerse myself in the El Paso real estate market. With that being said, my one-year strat plan is to personally connect with all 3,000 members of GEPAR (Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS). We have something to share about who we are (Home Pros Family), but more importantly, where we are going! It's a new day for agents in El Paso to list & sell real estate!"

The Home Pros Family of Companies is the parent company of Home Pros Real Estate Group, El Paso's most productive and number one real estate brokerage. The combined entities have over 200 family members and participated in over 2,500 transactions in 2021. The El Paso Streamline Home Loans and Clear Title operations are sister companies within the conglomerate, conveniently located next door to the Home Pros Real Estate Group headquarters located at 1035 Belvidere Street, Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79912.

