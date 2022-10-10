Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,113 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The results will be released before the opening of the stock market that day.

U.S. Physical Therapy's management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3rd, to discuss the results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

 

Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

 

Time:

10:30 am Eastern /9:30 am Central

 

Dial-In Number:

(866) 952-8559 Primary or

 

 

(785) 424-1743 Alternate

 

Conference ID:

USPHQ322

(In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID listed above)

 

 

To participate, please call in 10 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.com and click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until February 3, 2023 at U.S. Physical Therapy's website.

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 614 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 33 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention services business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005474/en/

You just read:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.