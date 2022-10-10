ARTIS Ventures Welcomes Henry Klingenstein to Its Investment Team

San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTIS Ventures , a leading venture firm pioneering investments in the TechBio space, today announced Henry Klingenstein has joined the investment team. In this role, he will contribute to deal sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio support and will play a key role in the ARTIS Ventures Fellows Program , established to connect current MD and PhD students with venture and startup experience.

"Henry is a strong addition to our team, bringing the shared passion for life-changing health and biotech innovations that bind the ARTIS family together," said Stuart Peterson, founder and managing partner at ARTIS Ventures. "With his multifaceted experiences at the convergence of tech, health, and biology, including tech translation, company creation and computational medicine, he brings an understanding of what it takes to start a company in the TechBio space to our investment team. This viewpoint will be invaluable to our current and future portfolio companies."

Prior to joining ARTIS, Klingenstein incubated Spur Laboratories, a computational medicine startup using machine learning algorithms for diagnostics, as a researcher in Sendhil Mullainathan's lab at the University of Chicago. He previously worked at Quid, an ARTIS portfolio company, where he focused on healthcare and industrial clients.

"Many founders in the TechBio space build companies because they want to move civilization forward through academic discovery. Scientists and researchers lead the way in this, but it takes support for their work to have an impact, and that's the opportunity ARTIS provides," said Klingenstein. "ARTIS has been focused on this intersection of technology and biology for some time, and their interdisciplinary backgrounds and long-term partnership style match the needs of company building in the TechBio space. By joining them I hope to help unblock the path for bright scientists and entrepreneurs that are solving really tough problems."

Klingenstein holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and an AB from Harvard College. He was also an MBA fellow at Longitude Capital.

Founded in 2001, ARTIS Ventures partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to positively impact their world through disruptive technological and scientific innovation, focusing on the intersection of computer science and life science, a convergence ARTIS calls TechBio.

For more information about ARTIS Ventures, its team, and its portfolio visit https://www.av.co .

About ARTIS Ventures

ARTIS Ventures (AV) partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to impact the world by reshaping and reinventing industries. The team supports its portfolio companies through their entire life-cycle, from initial venture investment to public offering and beyond. As an early leader in the emerging TechBio sector , ARTIS Ventures funds companies at the intersection of computer science and life science, applying engineering principles and data-enabled discovery to the healthcare space. Notable companies the firm has backed include Stemcentrx, Outpace Bio , Palantir , Freenome , Eko , Astra , Modern Meadow , Excision BioTherapeutics , Lemonaid Health , YouTube , Cohesity , and more. For more information visit www.av.co or email contact@av.co .

susie@lymanagency.com Lyman Agency