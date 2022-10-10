Conveyancer in Melbourne Reaches 87 Reviews On Trust Pilot With Over 93% Excellent Ratings

Melbourne, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Melbourne property conveyancer LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne is celebrating an outstanding rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 on its Trust Pilot page.

As of the time of writing, the company has 87 reviews on Trust Pilot that praise it for its customer service and its highly knowledgeable staff. 98% of those reviews have rated the company's services as Excellent or Great. It doesn't have a single customer review calling the experience with the company Poor or Bad. The same validation of the company's services is also found on its Google My Business profile where it has a near-perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 from 57 reviews.

Trinh Thai, the founder of LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne, commented on the excellent feedback that it has received on Trust Pilot by saying, "We have managed to maintain a high rating on our marketing channels because we care deeply about the customer experience. Property transactions are the most high-value investments that most people will make in their lifetime. So, naturally, there is an air of uncertainty and apprehension when initiating buying or selling one. Our customers just want to know that their money is safe and when they put up hundreds of thousands of dollars, they are going to get what they were promised. So, when our experienced staff sits down with them and holds their hand through such a scary prospect, they feel a sense of relief that is hard to quantify. Our customers are immediately delighted with how easy we make the entire process for them and put all their unfounded worries at bay after just a few consultations. This focus on looking out for our customers' best interests thus gets reflected in the dozens of grateful reviews they leave us across Google My Business, Trust Pilot, Facebook, and more. If you are looking to benefit from the same high-quality property conveyancing services that thousands of Australian property owners have come to love, call us today, and let us guide you all the way to a successful closing."

One of the most recent 5-star reviews for the company on Trust Pilot is from an VIC residen. The reviewer says, "First-time purchaser of a property. Kristy was a pleasure to deal with. She handled everything perfectly and it settled as planned without any issues. Extremely knowledgeable and easy to deal with and always available to answer any queries. Well done and thank you, Kristy."

Another 5-star review from within the last week says, "Perfect! The team ensured that everything was done on time and correctly, I highly recommend them and will definitely be in contact again when I buy my next property. Thank you!" One reviewer commended the company's attention to detail when it comes to vetting properties by saying, "Kristy has been exceptionally thorough, helpful & informative whenever I need any support. I didn't ask, but still, she found out that my offered property was in a mosquito breeding area. Would highly recommend them to my friends & family."

LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne can help clients with buying an existing or off-the-plan residential property including reviewing the contract for the proposed purchase. The company also helps property owners sell their existing residential property including drafting the contract and complying with Section 32, also known as the Vendor's Statement. LEAD Conveyancing also offers services such as facilitating property transfers between related properties, stand-alone contract reviews, and stand-alone contract drafting.

The biggest factor that separates LEAD Conveyancing Melbourne from its competitors is its affordable pricing. It has achieved some of the most competitive prices in the market by eliminating paper documents, removing face-to-face appointments, hiring those with a specific talent skillset, and operating fully virtually.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYHuN9Tq1pg

Readers in Melbourne who are planning on buying or selling property anywhere in Australia can follow updates on the company's press room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/i_organization/lead-conveyancing-melbourne.

