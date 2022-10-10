Imperial Dade Adds Scale in Alabama, Acquires Mobile Janitorial & Paper

Represents 56th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Sanitation Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, today announced its acquisition of Mobile Janitorial & Paper ("MJP" or the "Company"). Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Mobile Janitorial & Paper is an exceptional distributor of janitorial sanitation and foodservice products. Owned and operated by Ray Fillingim, the Company continues its legacy and is known for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade's market leading platform, MJP's customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"Ray and the Mobile Janitorial & Paper team has an established reputation for reliability and a customer centric sales approach in Mobile, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. I enthusiastically welcome the whole Mobile Janitorial & Paper team to the Imperial Dade family," said Robert Tillis.

"Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships," said Ray Fillingim, owner and CEO of Mobile Janitorial & Paper.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

