Concrete Surface Retarders Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 122.1 Million by 2030, Globally, at 4.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising demand from the residential and non-residential building sectors worldwide, which is supporting infrastructure development and industrialization, is expected to fuel the expansion of the Concrete Surface Retarders Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Concrete Surface Retarders Market" By Raw Material (Organic Agents, Inorganic Agents), By Type (Water Based, Solvent Based), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Concrete Surface Retarders Market size was valued at USD 75 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 122.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Concrete Surface Retarders Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market Overview

Concrete surface retarders are primarily used to delay the chemical setting process of freshly laid concrete without affecting the pace of setting of the underlying cement. These products require little effort to use and yield immediate results. Using concrete surface retarders improves the design and finishing of complicated projects. It can be used to reinforce the connections between waterproofing materials and to create exposed aggregate surfaces.

Rising demand for modern architecture is expected to underpin growth over the next few years. Concrete surface retarders are substances that are used to delay or delay the setting of freshly poured concrete's top surface. The advantages of these retarders for the concrete surface are slip resistance, structural soundness, and aesthetic appeal. Concrete surface retarders are necessary for all horizontal and vertical surfaces of concrete, including segment joints, floors, patios, and precast concrete components.

As more individuals choose sustainable and green building construction methods, the market for concrete surface retarders is growing significantly. The idea of smart cities and the development of them have increased market demand. The smart city, which includes structures with methods of design, construction, and operation that use sustainable materials in construction for a better surface finish and aesthetic appeal, is what is driving the market for concrete surface retarders. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising demand from the international residential and non-residential construction sectors will fuel market growth.

Key Developments

June 2018 : Sika opened a production plant in Saudi Arabia for concrete admixtures to strengthen its foothold in the Middle East region. This expansion is helping the company to increase its production capacity as well as optimize logistics by reducing the transportation costs incurred in serving the adjacent markets around the Persian Gulf.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sika AG, BASF SA, Mapei AS, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Parchem Construction Supplies, Russtech, The Euclid Chemical Company, GCP Applied Technologies.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market On the basis of Raw Material, Type, Application, and Geography.

· Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Raw Material

Organic Agents

Inorganic Agents

· Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Type

Water Based

Solvent Based

· Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Application

· Concrete Surface Retarders Market, by Geography

o North America

o Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

o ROW

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

