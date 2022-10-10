Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,158 in the last 365 days.

Apple Health and Homes Pilot Housing PBRA/TBRA Third Party Administrator

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating piloting a program to administer project-based rent assistance (PBRA) and tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA) across Washington for the Apple Health and Homes Permanent Supportive Housing program. See RFP document.

Reply by Nov 4, 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)

You just read:

Apple Health and Homes Pilot Housing PBRA/TBRA Third Party Administrator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.