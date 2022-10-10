Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,114 in the last 365 days.

SECU Foundation Makes $2 Million Challenge Grant for New Child Advocacy and Resource Center in Onslow County

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $2 million challenge grant to One Place, an Onslow County non-profit dedicated to ending child abuse. One Place will use the grant to assist with the construction of a new child advocacy and resource facility, the SECU Hope Center.

The Foundation awarded this second grant just 14 months after giving One Place a Mission Development Grant to create financial strategies for facility expansion and sustainability. The future SECU Hope Center will include a mental health clinic with onsite medical services to assist victims of physical and sexual abuse and human trafficking. It also will increase the organization’s capacity by 50 percent to serve 600 children and families annually.

“We are so pleased to be part of this organization’s incredible journey to open a new child advocacy and resource center,” said Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair. “One Place has been serving families in this region for over 20 years, and their passion, determination, and hard work has earned them well-deserved recognition. Their programs and services are invaluable to the community – the Foundation’s support and the support from so many others will ensure their mission to help those in need will continue for years to come.”

“This is truly historic as we have been on the journey to our forever home. When we think about what is needed in this community, we know that we need expanded mental health services for children, we know that we need expanded capacity to support victims of child abuse, and we also know that we need more preventative services,” said Dawn Rochelle, One Place CEO. “With the award from SECU Foundation, we celebrate another step forward in working to build a sustainable future for One Place that protects our children. We are honored to work with SECU Foundation in building the SECU Hope Center to further our mission to connect all children and their families to programs and resources that provide opportunities and hope.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office:  919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb3678a0-214f-4157-8f08-9eb7643992cb


Check Presentation

Holding check, left to right: Jamie Applequist, SECU executive vice president; Ann Marie Raymond, One Place chief administrative officer; Dawn Rochelle, One Place CEO; and Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair, surrounded by representatives from SECU, SECU Foundation, and One Place.

You just read:

SECU Foundation Makes $2 Million Challenge Grant for New Child Advocacy and Resource Center in Onslow County

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.