The Increased Capital Investment By Governments And Space Companies Is Expected To Drive The Rocket Propulsion Market As Per The Business Research Company's Rocket Propulsion Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers rocket propulsion market size, rocket propulsion market forecasts, major rocket propulsion companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the rocket propulsion market, Increased spending and capital investment by government bodies and space companies are significantly driving the rocket propulsion market. Capital investment refers to the acquisition of physical assets by a company for use in furthering its long-term business goals and objectives. Industries are investing huge capital in space exploration, and product innovation for technology advancements, and government agencies also taking initiatives and allowing them to spend more on research and development and produce more efficient and creative technology. For example, for instance, according to Space Capital LP, a US-based venture capital firm that invests in space-based technologies, with another $7.2bn invested in the Q1 2022, venture capital invested $17.1bn into 328 space companies in 2021, accounting for 3% of total global venture capital flows. According to USAspending, a US-based official open data source of federal spending information, in FY 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had $30.44 bn in available budgetary resources distributed among its 1 agency sub-components to drive advances in technology, aeronautics, and space exploration to enhance knowledge and innovation. Therefore, increasing spending and capital investment by government bodies and space companies is predicted to boost demand for rocket propulsion systems during the forecast period.



Request for a sample of the global rocket propulsion market report

The global rocket propulsion market size is expected to grow from $4.82 billion in 2021 to $5.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The global rocket propulsion market growth is expected to reach $7.67 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Technological advancements and innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the rocket propulsion market. Many research institutes and companies are developing innovative products to meet industry demands and strengthen their business presence in the rocket propulsion systems sector. For instance, according to Science Daily, a US-based press release that publishes about science, in 2020, researchers from the University of Central Florida invented a new rocket propulsion system, known as a rotating detonation rocket engine that allows upper-stage rockets for space missions to become lighter, travel farther, and burn more cleanly. This technique increases the efficiency of rocket engines, allowing greater power to be created while consuming less fuel than typical rocket energy, decreasing the rocket's load, costs, and pollutants.

Major players in the rocket propulsion market are Aerojet Rocketdyne, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Safran S.A., Blue Origin, JSC Kuznetsov, Yuzhmash, Rocket Lab, NPO Energomash, Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, The Raytheon Company, and Roketsan A.S.

The global rocket propulsion market is segmented by propulsion type into solid, liquid, hybrid; by orbit type into LEO, MEO, GEO, beyond GEO; by launch vehicle type into manned, unmanned; by end user type into civil and commercial, military.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rocket propulsion market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global rocket propulsion market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global rocket propulsion market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Rocket Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide rocket propulsion market overviews, rocket propulsion market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, rocket propulsion market segments and geographies, rocket propulsion market trends, rocket propulsion market drivers, rocket propulsion market restraints, rocket propulsion market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical Propulsion), By Platform (Satellites, Capsules\Cargos, Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes, Rovers/Spacecraft Landers, Launch Vehicles), By End User ( Commercial, Government & Defense), By System Component (Chemical Propulsion Thrusters, Electric Propulsion Thrusters, Propellant Feed Systems, Rocket Motors, Nozzles, Propulsion Thermal Control, Power Processing Units), By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear), By Product Type (Liquid Rocket Engine, Solid Rocket Engine), By Application (Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

EVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – By Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), By Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), By Mode Of Operation (Autonomous, Piloted), By Application (Air Taxis, Air Shuttles And Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance And Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection And Monitoring, Surveying And Mapping, Surveillance, Special Mission, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/