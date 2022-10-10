The Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Is Set To Reach $5 Billion By 2026, Driven By The Development Of New Treatment Methods As Per The Business Research Company's Nasal Polyps Treatment Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers nasal polyps treatment market size, nasal polyps treatment market forecasts, major nasal polyps treatment companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the nasal polyps treatment market, developing novel approaches for the treatment of nasal polyps is expected to drive the nasal polyps treatment market going forward. Nasal Polyp is a multifactorial syndrome that's linked to a variety of diseases and pathogenic disorders, including allergies, infections, allergic fungal sinusitis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and aspirin intolerance. Hence, pharmaceutical companies are developing new and novel approaches for its treatment. For instance, in July 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent for adults with nasal polyps accompanied by chronic rhinosinusitis. This is the first treatment approved for uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and also reduces nasal polyp surgery and oral steroids. Therefore, the development of novel approaches for the treatment of nasal polyps is expected to boost demand for the nasal polyps treatment during the forecast period.



Request for a sample of the global nasal polyps treatment market report

The global nasal polyps treatment market size is expected to grow from $4.01 billion in 2021 to $4.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The global nasal polyps treatment market size is expected to grow to $5.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

New product innovation is gaining popularity among the nasal polyps treatment market trends. Major companies operating in the nasal polyps treatment market are focusing on new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, announced the approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nucala (mepolizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5) and is a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps. This new indication for mepolizumab is for the maintenance treatment of CRSwNP in adult patients aged 18 and up who have not responded to nasal corticosteroids.

Major players in the nasal polyps treatment market are Sanofi S.A, GlaxosmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Merck & Co Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, OptiNose US Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intersect ENT Inc., and AstraZeneca plc.

The global nasal polyps treatment market is segmented by type into pharmacological therapies, surgeries; by route into oral, nasal, others; by distribution into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

North America was the largest region in the nasal polyps treatment market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global nasal polyps treatment market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global nasal polyps treatment market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Nasal Polyps Treatment Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide nasal polyps treatment market overviews, nasal polyps treatment market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, nasal polyps treatment market segments and geographies, nasal polyps treatment market trends, nasal polyps treatment market drivers, nasal polyps treatment market restraints, nasal polyps treatment market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Nasal Splints Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Malleable Nasal Splints, Airway Nasal Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Research Centers), By Application (Plastic Surgery, Rhinological Operations, ENT-Surgery), By Route Of Administration (Intranasal Segment, Extranasal Segment) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Modality (Hand-Held Devices, Portable Devices, Fixed Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, ENT Clinics), By Product (Hand Instrument, ENT Surgical Lasers, Powered ENT Surgical Systems, Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices, ENT Surgery Workstations, ENT Surgical Navigation System, ENT Visualization System, Surgical Microscopes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

ENT Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment, Hearing Diagnostic Devices And Equipment, ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment, Hearing Implants, Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment, Nasal Splints), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/