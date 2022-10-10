State Senator Jay Costa Mourns the Passing of Longtime Colleague Rep. Tony DeLuca

Pittsburgh, PA – October 10, 2022 – Today, the PA House of Representatives announced the passing of Representative Tony DeLuca, serving the 32nd house district, at the age of 85. In response, State Senator Jay Costa offers the following statement:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of a dear friend, colleague, and mentor, Representative Tony DeLuca. Tony has been a decades-long friend of me and my family, and I had tremendous respect for his advocacy for his home communities of Penn Hills and Verona. He was a dedicated leader during his 39 years in the House of Representatives, where he served as Democratic chair of the House Insurance Committee. I have long admired his tireless work to ensure every Pennsylvanian can have affordable health insurance, and I have valued our time together. Rest well, my friend. Allegheny County lost a mighty warrior today.”

