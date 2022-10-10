Sperm Bank Market is Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% | Androcryos, Babyquest Cryobank, California Cryobank

Sperm Bank Market Growth

Global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “Sperm Bank Market by Donor Type (Known Donor and Anonymous Donor) and Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, and Genetic Consultation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″ in its research database.

The worldwide sperm bank market is driven by expansion in occurrence of male and female barrenness and ascend sought after for different fruitlessness and managed impregnation procedures like in vitro Treatment (IVF) and contributor insemination. Additionally, government drive to help sperm bank, flood in acknowledgment of sperm bank across the globe, and mechanical headway and advancement in the sperm bank industry are a few factors that fuel the development of the sperm bank market.

Ascend in occurrences of male and female barrenness, steady government drives, and expansion in acknowledgment among individuals drive the development of the worldwide sperm bank market. Be that as it may, significant expense and low achievement pace of treatment prevent the market development. Then again, mechanical headways are supposed to introduce new open doors before very long.

Which are the top companies hold the market share in sperm bank Market?

The top companies that hold the market share in sperm bank Market are California Cryobank, Cryos International, European Sperm Bank, and Fairfax Cryobank.

Expansion in occurrences of male and female barrenness, steady government drives, and ascend in acknowledgment among individuals fuel the development of the worldwide sperm bank market. Then again, significant expense and low achievement pace of treatment block the development somewhat. Nonetheless, mechanical progressions are expected to set out worthwhile open doors in the business.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The number of sperm donations decreased due to lockdown imposed in many countries and surge in illnesses among people.

Many reproductive centers considerably limited their daily activities or shut their door down temporarily as the focus shifted to taking care of Covid-infected patients.

Different threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as contamination of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases during the treatment negatively affected the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sperm bank market based on donor type, service type, and region.

Report Attribute Details:

Market Outlook for 2027 - USD $4,860.39 million

Market Size 2019 Value - USD $4,741.51 million

Expected CAGR Growth - 5.2% from 2019 – 2027

Base Year - 2019

Forecast Year - 2019 – 2027

Top Market Players - Androcryos, Babyquest Cryobank, California Cryobank, Cryos International, European Sperm Bank, Fairfax Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Nordic Cryobank Group, Xytex Sperm Bank, and Indian Spermtech.

Segments Covered - By Product, By Procedure, By Application, By End-Use, By Region

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Allied Market Research has segmented the Sperm Bank Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

