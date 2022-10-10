Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% During 2023-2033; Market to Expand on the Back of the Widespread Consumption of Soft Drinks and Beverages Containing Low pH Levels across the Globe – Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market Research Report by Research Nester are Global Calcium PVT. LTD., Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC., Seppic SA, NITIKA CHEMICALS PHARMACEUTICAL SPECIALITIES PVT. LTD., Anmol Chemicals Group, Chempol, American Elements, Isaltis Inc., and other key market players.

The global calcium glycerophosphate market is expected to generate revenue of nearly USD 101.2 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR ~4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033. Further, the market generated revenue of around USD 65.7 Million in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed primarily to the widespread consumption of soft drinks and beverages containing low pH levels. The growth of the market can be further ascribed to the rise in the number of consumers of alcohol. For instance, when worldwide booze consumption dipped in 2018, India partly drove a 7% uptick in the global whiskey market. Five southern states of India - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala - account for more than 45% of all liquor sold in India. Additionally, growing food and beverage industry across the world, growing e-commerce platforms all over the globe, and surging adoption of low alcohol beverages are estimated to be responsible to drive the growth of the global market.

Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market: Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific region to gain the largest share of the revenue in the year 2022

Pharmaceutical segment to dominate the revenue graph

Oral Care sub-segment remains prominent in the product type segment

Increasing Consumption of Alcohol across the Globe to Boost the Market Growth

Calcium glycerophosphate is a fine and white powder composed of calcium salts of glycerophosphoric acid. In addition to serving as a protective agent against tooth decay, it is also used to neutralize acidic foods after being consumed. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on consumer products coupled with the rise in per capita income is expected to fuel the global calcium glycerophosphate market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, people’s disposable income has been rising, that is expected to surge the growth of the global calcium glycerophosphate market. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the disposable personal income increased by 0.2 per cent accounting for 37.6 Billion in July 2022 in the United States. Further, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by 0.1 per cent accounting to USD 23.7 billion.

In addition to this, alcohol consumption all over the world has been increasing notably throughout the years and is anticipated to increase more over the forecast period. As per the data by The World Bank, as of 2018, total alcohol consumption per capita in global scale, was 6.2 liters. Hence, this is expected to work as a major growth driver to the global calcium glycerophosphate market. Moreover, nowadays, consumers are more bend towards the ready-to-eat and drink products owing to their hectic and busy lifestyle. Hence, it is expected to increase the growth of market. In the United States, twenty-seven percent of adults say they eat to manage stress and 34 percent of those who report overeating or eating unhealthy foods because of stress say this behavior is a habit.

Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market: Regional Overview

The global calcium glycerophosphate market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share by 35% in the year 2022. Growing awareness among the population of the importance of dental cleanliness and general oral health coupled with an increase in dental care visits is expected to drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of innovative dental care products and rising disposable income are projected to drive calcium glycerophosphate market growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing healthcare costs in the region are also estimated to add significantly to the market growth. As per the data by The World Bank, healthcare expenditure, considering the total percentage of the GDP, in the East Asia and Pacific region increased from 6.51% in 2018 to 6.67% in 2019.

Rising Demand for Low-Content Alcohol Beverages to Propel the Market Growth in the North America Region

The market in the North America region is projected to hold a substantial market share by the end of 2031 on the back of rising demand for low-content alcohol beverages, an increasing number of bars & nightclubs, shifting consumer preferences to ready-to-go products in the region. For instance, there are 71,634 Bars & Nightclubs businesses in the US as of 2022, an increase of 2.1% from 2021. The number of businesses in the Bars & Nightclubs industry in the US has grown 2.1% per year on average over the five years between 2017 and 2022. Moreover, increasing disposable income per capita among the regional population, and increasing stressful lifestyle in the region are estimated to be the prime factors to fuel the growth of the calcium glycerophosphate market in the North America region.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market, Segmentation by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

The pharmaceutical segment captured the largest market share by 66% in the year 2022 backed by the extensive use of calcium glycerophosphate in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical medications such as treating IBS, heartburn, and gastrointestinal problems. Furthermore, the increasing exports of oral and dental hygiene products and production in pharma industries are expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, the value of oral or dental hygiene preparations exported from Denmark accounted to approximately USD 23 million in the year 2021.

Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Oral Calcium Products

Oral Care

Pharmaceutical Grade

The oral care segment under product type of the global calcium glycerophosphate is estimated to witness a notable growth over the forecast period. This segmental growth can be ascribed to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of oral care, and increasing expenditure for individual healthcare. According to the data by The World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global calcium glycerophosphate market that are profiled by Research Nester are Global Calcium PVT. LTD., Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC., Seppic SA, NITIKA CHEMICALS PHARMACEUTICAL SPECIALITIES PVT. LTD., Anmol Chemicals Group, Chempol, American Elements, Isaltis Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Calcium Glycerophosphate Market

In May 2019, Isaltis Inc. stated that Macco Organiques Canada, which specialises in mineral salts for the food and pharmaceutical markets, has bought control of Isaltis to become a global leader in high purity mineral salts. Its principal products are pharmaceutical grade calcium and magnesium chlorides.

In October 2018, Bioactor B.V. and Seppic SA formed a collaboration agreement. This strategic partnership would not only broaden Seppic Inc.'s product offering, but will also address important dietary supplement market trends.

