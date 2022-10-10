Sorbitan Esters Market Likely to Reach the Revenue Worth over US$1.7 Bn by 2025 End

Sorbitan Esters Market is expected to reach US$1721.5 Mn registering a CAGR 5.2% by 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustained adoption as a preferred emulsifying, stabilizing, and solubilizing agent across food and processing industries, sorbitan esters represents more than a billion-dollar worldwide market. A new Fairfield Market Research report suggests that global sorbitan esters market will observe a stable growth trajectory between 2021 and 2025. Up from around US$1.3 Bn attained in 2020, global sorbitan esters marker is likely to reach the revenue worth over US$1.7 Bn toward the end of 2025. The report majorly attributes the promising growth to FDA approvals and projects an unwavering outlook for the market on account of the widening application across bakery. Moreover, increasing application of sorbitan esters in personal care segments like hair and skincare will also supplement the demand surge. Mounting popularity of colour cosmetics are likely to further favour the growth of market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Global sorbitan esters market is poised to exhibit around 5.2% growth by value over 2021 – 2025

Europe’s sorbitan esters market accounts for more than 1/3 rd of the global market revenue

of the global market revenue Food and beverages industry maintains nearly 50% revenue contribution to sorbitan esters market





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Demand for organic, naturally sourced foods has been growing worldwide, which is majorly pushing the adoption of sorbitan esters across processed food sector. Another strong factor that will continue to propel sorbitan esters consumption by food and beverages industry includes the rapid expanse of artisanal bakery segment, and mushrooming growth of homebakers. The report states that the rising preference for vegan and organic will spur sorbitan esters market growth. Cosmetics and personal care products also represent a significant application segment as there has been notable increase in uptake of sorbitan esters in creams and ointment production. The report anticipates this segment to demonstrate around 4.6% growth by 2025 end. Multiple opportunities are likely to appear in the light of evolving personal care and cosmetics preferences of the Gen Z consumers. Rocketing sales and innovations around moisturizing lotions, anti-ageing products, and sunscreens warrant sustained uptake of sorbitan esters in the long run, says the report.

Key Report Highlights

Potential health risks associated with excess consumption of sorbitan esters continue to challenge rapid uptake

Adoption also remains notable across industries like leather, and textile

China remains the largest market for brands in Asia Pacific





Insights into Regional Analysis

The report highlights the fact that Europe has been the leading consumer market for sorbitan esters manufacturers and will continue to stand out with more than a third of the total market valuation throughout the period of projection. As the world’s leading bakery industry, Europe remains the prime consumer of bread and allied products, in turn generating the highest demand for sorbitan esters as well. Consistently growing innovations around bread, and continued preference of the European consumer for bread-based meals will collectively drive the growth of sorbitan esters market, says the report. With more consumers seeking on-the-go options, the market will continue to experience growing demand in sorbitan esters. The thriving trends like vegan, clean-labelled, and plant-based products further complement the progress of the market here. Escalating demand from artisanal bakers is likely to act as the key enabler for European market. On the other hand, unprecedented expanse of processed food, and cosmetics and personal care industries over the recent past will provide strong tailwinds to the market in Asia Pacific. The report expects the region to experience noteworthy incremental opportunity.

Key Players in Global Sorbitan Esters Market

Dupont, Oleon Holding NV, Esterchem Ltd, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Ivanhoe Industries Inc, Avatar Corporation, SABO S.p.A., Penta International Corp, Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2020 US$1.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$1.7 Bn CAGR 5.20 % Key Players Dupont, Oleon Holding NV, Esterchem Ltd, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Ivanhoe Industries Inc, Avatar Corporation, SABO S.p.A., Penta International Corp, Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Market Segmentation

Form Coverage

Liquid

Solid

Semi-Solid/Paste





Product Type Coverage

Sorbitan Monolaurate

Sorbitan Monostearate

Sorbitan Monooleate

Sorbitan Trioleate

Sorbitan Monopalmitate

Sorbitan Sequioleate

Application Coverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Facial Care Body Care Others

Food and Beverages Processing Confectionery Bakery Oil & Fats Non-Alcoholic Beverages Soups and Gravies

Pharmaceuticals

Lubricants & Waxes

Animal Nutrition & Pet Food

Industrial

Textile

Others

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

