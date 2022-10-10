Intermittent Catheter Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share, Key Insight, Size estimation by 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%

Intermittent Catheters market Size

Intermittent Catheters market was valued at $2,031.87 mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,038.41 mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming rise in prevalence of urinary incontinence, number of patients suffering from urinary tract infection, increase in the geriatric population, increase in the diseases like tumor in urinary system or reproductive system, and increase in the number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global intermittent catheter market during the forecast period.

As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global Intermittent Catheters market was valued at $2,031.87 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,038.41 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Intermittent Catheter Market by Product (Uncoated Intermittent Catheter and Coated Intermittent Catheter), Indication (Urinary Incontinence, Surgery, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Others), Category (Male Length Catheter, Kids Length Catheter, and Female Length Catheter), and End User (Hospitals, Medical Research Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the coated intermittent catheters segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of indication, the urine incontinence segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the hospitals segment led the market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

According to the category, female length catheters incontinence is the dominant segment in the intermittent catheter market, owing to increase in prevalence of UTI in females. For instance, according to the American Urological Association, one-third of the population suffers from UI, and it is more common among women compared to men.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Intermittent Catheter Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Intermittent Catheter Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

