SOLOMON ISLANDS WELCOME SAN SALVADOR DECLARATION ON GEOTHERMAL ENGERGY

Solomon Islands welcome the San Salvador declaration on geothermal energy as a renewable source of energy to foster sustainable development and climate action. The declaration was made following the outcome of the 2nd Global Geothermal Alliance (GGA) High Level Conference held recently in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador and a prominent hub of geothermal power generation.

The High-Level Conference was organised by GGA, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the government of the Republic of El Salvador. The GGA was established in 2015 to serve as a global platform for enhancing dialogue through exchange of insights, experiences and best practices; as well as for cooperation and coordinated action among geothermal stakeholders worldwide to foster geothermal deployment. Furthermore, the Alliance was established in response to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change affirming its global goal for countries to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, and to reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.

Geothermal energy as a source of renewable energy is a value-driven, clean and affordable energy source as a key component for the achievement of a clean energy transition that combats climate change, both mitigation and adaptation, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Solomon Islands acknowledges geothermal energy as an untapped renewable energy that could provide geothermal power to help reduce the use of fossil fuel as well as for the direct use of geothermal heat, add the decarbonisation of the end-use sectors, such as, heating and cooling and Agri-food sectors, while contributing to enhancing livelihoods and fostering economic activity.

Following the 2nd GGA, the Solomon Islands government through the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE) looks forward to work and collaborate with other countries who have established geothermal power plants for electricity use as well as by-products such as Agri-food and engage with international organisations such as IRENA and IGA to support its ambition to establish a geothermal power plant in the country.

The Solomon Islands delegation attending the 2nd GGA was led by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines Energy and Rural Electrification, Dr Christopher Vehe and accompanied by officials from the Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

-GCU Press