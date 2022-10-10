The Solomon Islands Launches Preparation of 2050 Low Emission Development Strategy

A Stakeholder making a point

Group Photo

The Climate Change Division of the Solomon Islands Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management, and Meteorology (MECDM) brought national stakeholders together to launch the process for developing the nation’s Low Emission Development Strategy (LEDS).

MECDM’s Deputy Secretary Corporate, Mr. Karl Kuper, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Country Representative for Papua New Guinea, Mr. Sakiusa Tuisolia and the Regional Pacific NDC Hub’s Senior Program Associate, Ms. Shenila Saniyog, offered remarks at the launch of the LEDS development process.

Launching the LEDS process, Mr. Karl Kuper, Deputy Secretary Corporate of MECDM highlighted the importance of having the Solomon Islands peoples’ voice heard, stating,

“Our emissions are small within the global context, but our voice and ambitions give weight to global action. The long-term strategy is a window into the future.”

“By looking to the future, together, we may find that pathway to lower emissions and greater resilience for Solomon Islands.”

“Through that pathway, we can achieve our other goals of livelihood improvements, sustainable economic growth, energy and electricity access, and biodiversity and heritage conservation,” said Deputy Secretary Corporate, Mr. Karl Kuper.

Mr. Sakiusa Tuisolia, GGGI Country Representative for Papua New Guinea (PNG), welcomed this partnership with the Solomon Islands.

“GGGI looks forward to helping Solomon Islands achieve its climate ambitions. GGGI is able to help Solomon Islands through regional programs, such as the Regional Pacific NDC Hub, and we look forward to building our assistance and programs in Solomon Islands. In addition to the LEDS, GGGI is currently helping Solomon Islands with climate finance, emissions monitoring and reporting, and renewable energy skills and training.”

Mr. Tuisolia also highlighted the importance acknowledging opportunities for green growth, stating “climate change does bring with it its challenges, but at the same time it brings opportunities. And the Solomon Islands is presented with a unique opportunity to tap into the large volume of climate finance available globally.”

The Regional Pacific NDC Hub Senior Program Associate, Ms. Shenila Saniyog, welcomed the launch of the LEDS development process. She stated “The Solomon Islands LEDS will be complementary to existing national plans such as the National Development Strategy and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement to limit climate change. The NDC Hub is a regional support program that works through delivery partners like GGGI to provide technical assistance to Pacific Island Countries to meet their Paris Agreement commitments.”

Over 25 representatives across government, private sector, community sector, and international development partners gathered at the Heritage Park Hotel to provide inputs on the LEDS, which aims to guide long term action within the Solomon Islands. In the months ahead, the LEDS delivery team will be exploring different emissions pathways, modelling emissions reduction scenarios and working with government and private sector develop a long-term strategy for the Solomon Islands to drive domestic action as well as global action on climate change.

-MECDM Press