Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2022-2029

Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of water treatment chemicals across end-user industries such as energy & power, chemicals, and oil& gas is one of the main driving factors boosting the specialty water treatment chemicals market growth.

The market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period on account of growing mergers and acquisition undertaken by the by key players to expand their base in developing countries with aim to enhance their wastewater treatment capabilities. Increase in investments in wastewater treatment plants contributes toward the market growth. For example, in February 2019, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. acquired the U.S. Water Services, Inc. to strengthen its business in North America. In January 2019, Valmet and Kemira collaborated in the water and sludge treatment customer applications to enhance the water treatment processes in Europe.

Strict government policies on use of water with low total suspended solids (TSS) are boosting the demand for specialty water treatment chemicals. Moreover, surge in population all around the world fosters the demand for clean water, which further augments the market growth.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading specialty water treatment chemicals market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global specialty water treatment chemicals market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global specialty water treatment chemicals market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global specialty water treatment chemicals industry include BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, ECOLAB INC.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current specialty water treatment chemicals market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the specialty water treatment chemicals industry.

Highlights of the Report

- Competitive landscape of the specialty water treatment chemicals market.

- Revenue generated by each segment of the specialty water treatment chemicals market by 2027.

- Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the specialty water treatment chemicals industry.

- Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

- Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

- Top impacting factors of the specialty water treatment chemicals market.

