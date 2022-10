Conservation Corps of Long Beach (CCLB) Celebrates the Grand Opening of the DeForest Park Environmental Education Center

The Conservation Corps of Long Beach unveils its new Environmental Education Center.

Event will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 5 p.m.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Please join Executive Director and CEO Dan Knapp of the Conservation Corps of Long Beach along with staff, board members, Corpsmembersand key stakeholders to celebrate the grand opening of the Environmental Education Centerat DeForest Park. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 5:00p.m. at 6255 DeForest Avenue in Long Beach, CA 90805.The newest Environmental Education Center for CCLB will be a hub for activities along thelower Los Angeles River including the DeForest Park Wetlands, a thriving space frequentedby hundreds of people weekly. The new site will expand the organization’s ability to provideyouth development and environmental stewardship, Corpsmember training and more. Thiscenter will be the home of CCLB’s newest program, River Rangers – a youth stewardshipprogram for all of the work being done along the lower Los Angeles River includingmaintaining the DeForest Wetlands and increasing the number of trees along the River inbordering Long Beach communities.“The facility was designed to be sustainable. The landscape is done with all native anddrought tolerant plants, the roof is solar-ready and extends for shading to help keep thefacility cool, low-flow plumbing and energy-efficient light fixtures. One of the best things aboutthe facility is the stormwater capture feature that collects stormwater underground which iscritical to diminishing water supplies and important when considering climate change. We aregrateful for the investments made by our funders and sponsors – today would not be possiblewithout support from so many people.” Dan Knapp, CCLB executive director and CEO.For more information, visit http://www.cclb-corps.org/ Contact: Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com