Point Blank Enterprises Exhibiting at the Association of the United States Army (“AUSA”) 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises Inc. (“Point Blank”) is honored to participate in the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition. At this year’s event, Point Blank will be presenting details about the company’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) design at Booth 3205.



Part of the US Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle portfolio, the OMFV multi-phase program is a major modernization priority for the Army which focuses on identifying capabilities that can inform, enhance, and contribute to the Army’s next generation of Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).

Having been awarded an OMFV Phase 2 contract, Point Blank’s OMFV conceptual design began as a clean sheet of paper designed completely from the ground up utilizing a Model Based System Engineering (MBSE) approach. In addition to a disciplined MBSE approach, Point Blank has adhered strictly to the Army’s Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) standardization initiative. PBE’s overall MBSE and MOSA engineering design approach ensures the Army’s objectives for lower total lifecycle cost, persistent modernization, schedule reduction, interoperability, and improved sustainability can be achieved.

Point Blank has been delivering innovative solutions for worldwide defense and law enforcement agencies for more than five decades. Point Blank is the premiere supplier of high-performance helicopter protection systems, soldier body armor, and advanced helicopter seating systems to support Future Vertical Lift (FVL) objectives. The company also upfits specialized ground vehicles with cutting edge technology for Federal customers.

Headquartered in Pompano, Florida, Point Blank is partnering with power generation and distribution experts which include Michigan based Renk Group, Roush, and a roster of industry leading subject matter experts including Strategic Technology Consulting (STC), and Cummins to uniquely address Army OMFV requirements and objectives. Point Blank’s unique approach to OMFV combines the deep expertise and flexibility of small businesses with the sustainability and delivery capabilities of a large business, to create a product for the Army that can be supported with just a two-man crew and persistent modernization.

Visit Point Blank in Booth #3205 at the 2022 AUSA Conference in Washington, D.C. Oct 10-12.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance protective and survivability solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related products and services. Through its key brands Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. Specifically, The Protective Group (TPG) is a long-established technology leader in the development of rugged survivability systems for aerospace and defense protection applications. Serving as a technology and integration partner to its customers, TPG provides a full range of advanced, highly engineered solutions that range from modular open systems approaches to program-specific solutions. Our unmatched capabilities ensure the success of your program’s system development and integration. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com