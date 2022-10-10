Submit Release
New book MY MILITARY BROKEASSNESS Combines Dark Humor With Financial Guidance To Raise Financial Awareness and Accountability In Younger Generations

Active-duty soldier offers financial crash course to fellow servicemen, veterans and civilians who are struggling with financial literacy in new book from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charletson, SC, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial literacy is a vital part of adulthood, yet few people are taught the basic principles needed to survive and thrive financially. Having experienced financial hardships throughout his adulthood, active-duty sergeant VIC is eager to change that. Through his new financial guidebook, he makes a strong case for the lack of financial preparedness within the US educational curriculum and presents a crash course in financial competency. 

In My Military Brokeassness, VIC reflects on his own past financial mistakes and considers how mental health and one’s emotional state factor into financial matters. Life is full of emotionally charged moments related to finances, and with VIC’s insight and advice, readers are given practical tools to help them navigate the uncertainty and make sound financial decisions. And while financial security is no laughing matter, VIC does employ humor, both crude and dark, to liven up the dull topic of finances. Whether you are looking for a laid-back tutorial on how to improve your financial status or just trying to avoid being constantly broke, VIC invites you to sit back and discover how to possess the power of his signature “brokeassness.” 

My Military Brokeassness is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

About the Author:

As an active-duty soldier who has struggled with finances, VIC is on a mission to help people make better financial decisions and improve their quality of life. 

