New Book INSPIRATIONAL STORIES OF BASKETBALL AND COMPASSION Imparts Life Lessons From The Basketball Court

Minister shares how the game of basketball inspires greater meaning in life in new release from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After playing high school and college basketball in Kentucky, Noel White had dreams of becoming a basketball coach. But after working for two years as a program director for the YMCA in Kettering, Ohio, he felt the call to pursue Christian ministry. Yet his experience with the game left a lasting impression, and his thoughts would often return to the camaraderie and compassion he witnessed on and off the court. Having found his own true calling through sport, White is now sharing stories of people who learned that the route for achieving a meaningful life is not athleticism but rather, compassion for others. 

In Inspirational Stories of Basketball and Compassion, White relates a collection of moving accounts of how the game of basketball transformed people’s outlooks, priorities, and their lives. These inspiring narratives illustrate the power of empathy and how it can lead to positive changes in society and the world. White has seen how connections made during games has enabled people to lend a helping hand to those in need. An uplifting read, these heartfelt stories will encourage readers to consider the ways they can contribute beyond shooting hoops.  

Inspirational Stories of Basketball and Compassion is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Noel White is a minister and writer. He holds a Master of Divinity from Wesley Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Lexington Theological Seminary. He believes the way to a meaningful life is through compassion for others. 

 

Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

