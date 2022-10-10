Submit Release
Tara Energy Launches Campaign to Aid Pakistan Flood Relief Efforts

Partners with Helping Hand for Relief and Development

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tara Energy, a subsidiary of Just Energy Group Inc (NEX:JE.H; OTC:JENGQ), and a longstanding member of the Texas community, has launched a campaign to partner with Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) to support the people of flood-stricken Pakistan.

More than 33 million people have been affected by catastrophic monsoon flooding since June, with extensive damage to homes and critical infrastructure. Reports cite the displacement of as many as seven million people and damage to more than 1.8 million homes.1 With the country declaring a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions, the latest threat to life includes the spread of waterborne diseases, and over three million children facing malnutrition.

In response, Tara Energy is taking action to donate a portion of their sales, from now and throughout the month of October, towards relief efforts. Specifically, the company will donate $5 for every new residential online enrollment and $25 for every new business customer enrollment2. With the help of HHRD, money will be directed to priority needs such as Dry Food Packages; Cooked Meals and Clean Water; Temporary Shelter Home Kits; Dignity Packages; and Medical Camps.

“An established part of the Texas market for 20 years, Tara Energy is proud to serve a vibrant local South Asian community,” says Mehnaz Zaidi, Tara Energy’s Senior Director of Business Development. “With such a strong connection, our employees have always been among the first to step up in times of need, as they have now, with the creation of care packages and donation collections for the people of flood-ravaged Pakistan. We consider such effort as a natural extension of support for our own community close to home. In taking this further, as an organization, we seek to help even more in a larger, more impactful way. Our partnership with HHRD enables us to maximize and channel urgent and critical aid exactly where it’s needed most.”

The campaign runs now until October 31st.

1 Source Unicef
2 donations will be made following customer payment of their first month’s bill.

About Tara Energy
A leading Texas retail electricity provider since 2002, Tara Energy serves both residential and commercial customers with competitively priced plans and outstanding customer experiences. Tara Energy is a subsidiary of Just Energy Group Inc. For more information, visit www.TaraEnergy.com

About Just Energy Group Inc.
Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Boyd Erman
Longview Communications and Public Affairs
Phone: 416-523-5885
berman@longviewcomms.ca

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.


