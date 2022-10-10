Valmark Financial Group Proudly Honors Stephan R. Leimberg With the First Golden Rule Lifetime Achievement Award

Award Recognizes Extraordinary Individuals for a Lifetime of Living by the Golden Rule

/EIN News/ -- AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Financial Group has named Stephan (Steve) R. Leimberg the first recipient of its Golden Rule Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was created to acknowledge extraordinary individuals for setting a lifetime example of what it means to “Bring the Golden Rule to Life”, a purpose that Valmark has lived by since its founding in 1963.



“When it came to selecting our very first recipient for this award, Steve was one of the first individuals that came to mind,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO of Valmark Financial Group. “Integrity is an overused word today, but it is the best way to describe Steve. His passion for excellence in every area of his life, and the way he contributes to others and courageously tells the truth, make him one of my personal heroes and mentors.”

Steve’s professional career is marked by a consistent dedication to professionalism and ethics. He first gained industry-wide recognition as the leading professor at the American College. His entrepreneurial skills led to his founding of Leimberg and LeClair, Inc., an estate and financial planning software company and publisher of Leimberg Information Services, Inc., which produced a compendium of thoughts from leaders in law, accounting and finance, as well as e-mail-based news, opinion, and information for tax professionals. Steve is also one of the most notable authors in the financial planning industry, publishing numerous books on estate, financial, and employee benefit and retirement planning, with the long-running Tools and Techniques series of books being the most prominent. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and award-winning photographer, Steve has demonstrated distinction in every area of his life.

“I have known Steve for most of my career as both a mentor and a friend,” said Rybka. “The many words of wisdom he has bestowed on me over the years have stuck with me and inspired me professionally and personally. Steve is an extraordinary individual who defines what it means to Bring the Golden Rule to Life.”

The 2022 Golden Rule Lifetime Achievement Award was announced at Valmark’s annual Member Summit meeting today in Orlando, Florida. The Valmark Global Gift Fund, Valmark’s charitable arm which has gifted $6.5 million to over 300 charities worldwide, contributed $10,000 in Steve’s honor to Take Stock in Children, a charity Steve and his wife, Jo-Ann, have supported that invests in promising children, providing financial and mentoring support for college.



Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $7.5 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.2 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

