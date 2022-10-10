EnsembleIQ Celebrates Top Women Awards, Honoring Women Leading the Retail, Technology, Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Hospitality Industries, Empowering Them to Share Insights and Connections That Grow Businesses and Careers
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, is championing the careers of women in these industries. Through awards programs designed specifically for and to celebrate women leaders, EnsembleIQ has created nine communities of top women, which enable the sharing of insights and connections to grow their businesses and careers. Six of these annual awards ceremonies take place in October and November.
“At EnsembleIQ, we believe it’s vital to further the careers of women in the industries we serve. We are committed to recognizing excellence and helping women leaders build their knowledge and personal networks,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ. “In addition, we have created a strong diversity, equity and inclusion program at EnsembleIQ. It not only advances women within the workplace, but it also creates an environment where all team members are seen, embraced and given a platform to express who they are as individuals as well as what that brings to the company.”
EnsembleIQ top women awards ceremonies taking place in October and November include:
- October 2: Convenience Store News celebrated its Top Women in Convenience awards in Las Vegas, honoring women leaders from retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities in the convenience industry (meet the 2022 honorees)
- October 12: Convenience Store News Canada’s Star Women in Convenience awards event, taking place in Toronto, will recognize exceptional women–from retailers to distributors, manufacturers, industry associations and consultants–making a difference and demonstrating commitment, innovation and leadership in the convenience industry (meet the 2022 honorees)
- October 18: EnsembleIQ’s Path to Purchase Institute will host its Women of Excellence awards ceremony in Chicago, at P2PI LIVE, the premier industry event for commerce marketers. The Institute will be honoring women brand marketers, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their achievements in influencing the commerce marketing industry.
- November 3-4: Progressive Grocer celebrates its Top Women in Grocery awards in Orlando (meet the 2022 honorees)
- November 8: HBS Dealer celebrates the Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply awards in Chicago (meet the 2022 honorees)
- November 16-17: DSN celebrates its Top Women in Health, Wellness and Beauty awards in Chicago. Honorees will be announced at the event
EnsembleIQ top women awards ceremonies next taking place in 2023 include:
- March 2023: Hospitality Technology’s Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards (meet the 2022 honorees)
- July 2023: The RIS News Top Women in Retail Tech awards (meet the 2022 honorees)
- September 2023: Canadian Grocer’s Star Women in Grocery awards (meet the 2022 honorees)
To learn more about any of EnsembleIQ’s annual awards programs honoring women leading the retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality industries, contact EnsembleIQ here.
To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com. Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.
Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com